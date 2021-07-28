Parking garage in downtown Clarksville closed due to ‘possible structural damage’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cumberland Plaza Garage in downtown Clarksville has been shut down after an inspection found “possible structural damage,” a city spokesperson said Wednesday.

Richard Stevens, the city’s Communications Director said TRC Worldwide Engineering, Inc. visited the parking garage, located on Commerce Street, Monday afternoon to begin preparing a proposal for assessment of the structure.

During that visit, Stevens said TRC observed severe cracking of the concrete slabs at the columns on top of the slab and cracking on the bottom of the slab at mid-span in both directions.

“Based on the observations made on Monday we believe that the garage is not safe to occupy and should be evacuated immediately,” TRC said in a letter to the City Project Manager.

People who have leased the 262 spaces in the parking garage should park in First Baptist Church parking lots on Franklin Street and at Hiter and Commerce Streets.

Clarksville Transit System will provide shuttle bus service downtown to transport commuters from the First Baptist lots to downtown destinations, such as the Courts Complex, government offices and businesses.

The city said the surface parking lot across Second Street from the County Courthouse remains in use.