Parked car at Hermitage gas station stolen; Suspects arrested

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man and a woman were taken into custody after Metro police said they stole a car from a Hermitage gas station Tuesday.

According to arrest warrants, the victim called police after her parked car was stolen at the Shell gas station located at 5800 Old Hickory Boulevard. Officers arrived shortly after and found Jennifer Pogue, 36, in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle with the seatbelt on. She was reportedly arrested without incident.

Authorities said another man that was involved in the theft, Jacob Myers, 29, was seen by the victim running around the gas station in an attempt to escape. The victim told police she recognized Myers as she saw him driving the stolen car earlier in the day.

Officials reportedly took Myers into custody shortly after. Both Myers and Pogue are facing theft of vehicle charges.