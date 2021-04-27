Paris man accused of holding juvenile at gunpoint in Henry County, charged with aggravated assault

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities report that a juvenile was assaulted in Henry County over the weekend.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 54 and Trading Post Road.

Investigators said a teenage male and female stopped to help what they thought were two stranded drivers. The male juvenile helped to push the disabled vehicle out of the roadway. During that time, authorities said 39-year-old Brandyn Carper, of Paris, arrived and grabbed the male teenager by the throat, and held a gun to his head.

After releasing the teenager, Carper shot into the unoccupied disabled vehicle. The teenagers were able to leave the scene without being hurt.

The investigation found the stranded motorists and people nearby Carper’s home were in a physical altercation. The two teenagers innocently became involved in this disturbance when they stopped to help.

Carper has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He is being held on a $50,000 bond, pending arraignment in Henry County General Session Court.

Two juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the original disturbance. Their charges are pending in Henry County Juvenile Court.