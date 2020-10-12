Parents, teachers union plan rallies prior to MNPS board meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public School students kindergarten through 2nd grade will return to class in person Tuesday, the same day the Board of Education will meet in person for the first time since March.

District 6 Board Member Fran Bush is inviting parents to rally their voices to get all students back in the classroom sooner rather than later.

“It’s gone on too long and I’ve had an opportunity to witness how the online space works and for our early learners, it’s definitely a detriment, it’s not something that addresses the children foundationally, get to know their needs and support them to get to the next level,” Bush told News 2.

She said about 7,000 students have left the district since August. After about two months of school, more than 1,700 truancy letters have gone out to students who aren’t showing up for class online.

“Those children who just decided to close the laptops, and parents said, ‘I’m done, I have to work’… they’re totally behind because they don’t have that support,” Bush explained. “Right now what we’re seeing is not something we’ll be able to turn around overnight.”

While K-8 students will phase back into in-person learning starting this week through November 4, high school students won’t return until 2021. Bush says that’s 10 months out of a classroom with a virtual program that is too hard for them.

“This is not a normal space with the amount of assignments they give, they’re given double the work, and on top of it, the Florida Virtual Learning it’s such a rigorous [program], so students who aren’t even on grade level right now anyway, they’re having a hard time adapting to the workload,” Bush said.

A parent rally calling for all students to get back in person will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday before the 5 p.m. meeting.

The Metro Nashville Education Association also plans to rally to demand schools not open until the proper safety measures are in place.

“We don’t have the resources right now to keep people safe,” MNEA President Amanda Keil told News 2. “We don’t have enough teachers in order to spread students out to have social distancing. We don’t have buildings that have proper ventilation. We still have buildings with window units.”

As of right now, the district has COVID-19 safety protocols in place, but will not be checking temperatures before letting students on campus. MNPS guidelines state that most classrooms will not be able to accommodate 6-feet social distancing.

Keil adds that they will be presenting the board members with a petition with their safety requests before reopening, which has around 500 signatures.

The meeting will be held at 2601 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204.

