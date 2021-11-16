Parents remember Tennessee Tech student who died after falling from fraternity house

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The parents of Tennessee Tech student Mason Henry are heartbroken as they await more information about their son’s death.

Henry died after falling Saturday at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on Tennessee Tech’s campus.

Family members told News 2 the fall caused a severe head injury but the exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

His mother said Mason was her only child, adding he was “amazing.”

A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Wednesday on Tennessee Tech’s campus.