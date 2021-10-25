Parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells set up YouTube channel

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells have started a Youtube channel in hopes that it will help in the search for their missing daughter.

The channel, which is run by Donald Wells and Candus Bly, is utilized to keep the public updated with the latest developments in the search for Summer, and is also another way to help spread the word that she is missing.

The family also has a website, Find Summer Wells.com.

The Amber alert for Summer is still active and will remain that way until she is found.

There is also a reward fund that was set up by the Church Hill Rescue Squad shortly after Summer went missing.

The fund recently surpassed $40,000 with two donations totaling $35,000.