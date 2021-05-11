Parents arrested for child neglect during welfare check in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested for child neglect after finding two young children during a welfare check of a mobile home on Cedar Forest Road on Wednesday, May 5.

According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home to check on the living conditions of the two children and that the parents possibly had outstanding warrants.

When investigators arrived, they found the back door of the mobile home was open and heard a child crying underneath the trailer. Investigators discovered 25-year-old Kimberly B. Blachowski under the trailer holding a small child wearing only a diaper and wrapped in a towel.

Blachowski informed deputies that there was another child in the back bedroom of the mobile home. When they searched it, they found a small child lying in a clothes basket with clothes and blankets placed on top except for a small opening around the child’s face. Deputies also noted a large aggressive pit bull was in the trailer alone with the child.

Investigators say 28-year-old Justin P. Blachowski fled out the back door of the mobile home when deputies arrived and was later taken into custody.

Investigators took the children into protective custody while Department of Children Services investigated the living conditions. Both Justin and Kimberly Blachowski had outstanding warrants and were taken into custody on additional charges of child neglect.

Justin Blachowski reportedly violated a conditional release as he was not to be around Kimberly due to a previous domestic incident involving the two.

Both Blachowski’s are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, May 19.