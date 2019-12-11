Parent surprises Mississippi custodian with car

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local business owner gifts a new car to a custodian at her daughter’s school in Jackson.

S. Michelle Lodree discovered her daughter was deaf when she was two-years-old. After seven surgeries, she was able to hear.

Lodree said the staff care for her daughter at McLeod Elementary inspired the giveaway. Lodree witnessed custodian, Maggie Holmes, waiting outside for the bus she chose her to receive the car.

The businesswoman discovered Maggie Holmes never owned a car.

Maggie Holmes, car recipient, “I had been on Jatran so long that was my ride.”

Lodree raised money to give Holmes a car, filled with household items and paid for her driving classes.

But the giving didn’t stop there!



Lodree gifted bikes to the young scholars who scored highest on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program Test.

S. Michelle Lodree, Owner of Big Mama Bail Bonding,“They have three categories and so we decided instead of just getting the top person in each category that we would get the top two to encourage the rest of the kids.”

Lodree says this is the fourth year she has done a big giveaway. She plans to give bikes to McLeod students every year.