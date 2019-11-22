Paradise Park to make return to Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a popular bar on Broadway that closed its doors and reopened as Downtown Sporting Club,but now after more than a year, the beloved bar is coming back.

Paradise Park, the artificial turf-filled bar with an El Camino as you walked in, was a popular Broadway destination for many. The Downtown Sporting Club is a completely different concept with axe throwing, a coffee bar, restaurant and hotel, but now the two will go hand-in-hand.

“When we conceptualized Downtown Sporting Club, we couldn’t envision how Paradise Park would work within the building,” said Benjamin Goldberg, founder and co-owner of Strategic Hospitality. “After being here for a while now and seeing how the different spaces are being used, we see an opportunity to bring it back to its original home at 411 Broadway. “

(Photo: WKRN)

Part of the first floor will be split in two — with one side being used as a restaurant and the other side to become Paradise Park.

“We always create spaces where we want to go,” said Max Goldberg co-owner of Strategic Hospitality. “We have had so much fun with all the elements of Downtown Sporting Club, but Paradise Park holds a soft spot in our hearts for many reasons and was a part of some pretty amazing moments and memories. We are so excited for it to become part of the energy that already exists in the building.It’s time to bring back the trailer park, like a phoenix rising from the ashes!”

Paradise Park Trailer Resort is currently under construction and expected to open early December of this year.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2019 reports.