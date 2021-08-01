Parade to honor Nolensville Championship Little League Baseball Team

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A parade will honor the Nolensville Championship Little League Baseball Team this weekend.

The parade will be a send off for the Little League World Series and is set to start at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will begin on Oldham Drive to Dortch Lane to Stonebrook Blvd. and will continue on Nolensville Road through the Historic District to the ball park.

Nolensville Rd will be closed briefly to allow the short parade to pass. Officials will close Nolensville Road from Stonebrook Blvd. to Ball Park Road. Organizers do not expect the event to to take a long time.