Panera launching coffee subscription service

(CNN) – Panera Bread has a treat for java junkies.
Its unveiled a new, nationwide coffee subscription program that offers unlimited hot or iced coffee.
Niren Chadhary, the CEO of the St. Louis-based chain, tells USA Today the goal is to change the face of the industry.
The pricetag on a monthly subscription is $8.99.
The unlimited access to coffee is available at all hours and for any sized cup.
Those interested first have to become a member of Panera’s new loyalty program, Mypanera.
Panera tested the program in four cities for a three-month period and saw a large increase in customer visits and food sales.