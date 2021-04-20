‘Pandemic or not’: Nashville parent group pushes for teacher accountability in TCAP testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As students prepare for end of course assessment testing, one advocacy group for Nashville students and parents, says teachers should be held accountable for how students perform.

“I would like for them to understand that our children deserve the very best whether it’s in a pandemic or not,” said Sonya Thomas, executive director for Nashville PROPEL, an organization representing parents in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Under normal circumstances, TCAP results would also serve as an assessment of how well teachers teach. But this year, Tennessee lawmakers removed any consequences for teachers with low-performing students.

“Having an assessment without a plan to intervene, if they are not proficient in an area, that’s unacceptable,” said Thomas. “There must be accountability.”

Instead, Thomas says teachers should be held to the standards of previous years. More specifically, those standards should be urgently reinforced to avoid students being left behind.

“We’re not here to attack teachers,” said Thomas. “But there’s an expectation. School has been in since August. Whether it’s been virtual or in person. So, the expectation is, when our children go to school, whether they are at home or they are in a classroom, that they are taught and that they are learning.”

TCAP results are expected late summer or early fall.