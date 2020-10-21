Pandemic delays opening of The Incredible Christmas Place, other projects in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some things in life are worth waiting for including the second location of the largest Christmas retailer in the south.

“The Incredible Christmas Place” in Mt. Juliet was set to open in the summer of 2020, but construction crews are still working and their doors remain closed.

The 12,000 square foot, two-story building on North Mt. Juliet Road has been under construction since September of 2019.

Earlier this week, News 2 told you that a key part of the Nashville Yards Project downtown Nashville is on hold due to the COVID-19. The same reason The Incredible Christmas Place is now shooting for an April or May opening date in 2021.

“You get that one opportunity to open, so if you open in the middle of the pandemic and it just sort of doesn’t go as well as you expected because not as many people can get out,” City Manager Kenny Martin said. “The mindset was ‘hey let’s take a big deep breath, let’s bump the opening this year until 2021.'”

Sadly, they’re not alone.

Down the street on North Mt. Juliet Road, the opening of Capstone at Mt. Juliet, a senior living center, was pushed from late 2020 to mid-2021.

“They actually had their tent set up and chairs for what was going to be a groundbreaking this is a large project, it’s probably a $45 million project and it still hasn’t started construction,” Martin said.

Integral Senior Living, the group managing the project, sent News 2 this statement today:

“The first reason was the tornado that sadly hit in March of this year. Then with the pandemic understandably slowing things down, we were able to step back and do some redesigns for enhanced efficiencies for the safety of our residents and associates during this time. We look forward to bringing this wonderful community to the residents of Mt. Juliet.” -Jeffery Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

“It is disappointing, but we understand again why they decided to slow the process,” Martin said. He added that The Incredible Christmas Place will be a great source of revenue for the city from sales taxes.

So, though a little tinsel is tangled, you better watch out because North Mt. Juliet Road is about to look and sound a lot like Christmas next year.

“I think it’ll bring a lot of people out of Nashville and other places to come to our city and visit and hopefully while they’re here they’ll learn about what makes Mt. Juliet so special,” Martin said.