Pair charged after driver shot in legs at West Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been arrested after police said they shot a man parked at a West Nashville apartment complex earlier this month.

Metro police responded just after midnight on Aug. 1 to a shooting on Premier Drive, between Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.

When officers arrived, they said they located the victim, who was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

A warrant states the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot outside of his apartment, when he was approached by three men.

He was forced out of the car at gunpoint and led to a tree line, where he was shot in both legs, according to the police report.

Police identified the shooter as 19-year-old Kevin Contreras Arita and said 21-year-old Jose Pena was the man who led the victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Pena and Contreras Arita were both booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. Their bonds were each set at $250,000.

Booking photos for the suspects were not immediately released by law enforcement.