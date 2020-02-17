Paducah man arrested after multi-county pursuit

EDDYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police arrested a man after traveling at a high rate of speed on I-24.

According to authorities, trooper Nathaniel Day observed a blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by 28-year-old Damontez Brown traveling at a high-speed Sunday morning at 9:20 a.m. Trooper Day activated his emergency equipment but the driver failed to stop and continued traveling toward the Eddyville city limits.

Police say that due to high traffic at the particular time he terminated the pursuit.

A short time after, a Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy observed the suspect’s vehicle and began to pursue. Trooper Day rejoined the pursuit as the vehicle exited Interstate 69 onto Interstate 24 and traveled westbound.

Kentucky State Police notified Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and deputies staged at the 25-mile marker with tire deflation devices. The suspect’s vehicle struck the spike strips and after traveling a short distance, the vehicle came to a stop at which point the driver fled on foot. After a short foot chase, the suspect was identified at Brown.

Brown was booked into the Marshall County detention center.