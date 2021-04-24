Owners of The Donut + Dog close Belcourt Ave. location, cite rent & property taxes as reason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beloved Nashville business is closing its doors.

The owners of The Donut + Dog posted to their Facebook page stating this weekend would be the last days of business for their Belcourt Avenue location.

The owners started the business four years ago.

They cite rent and increasing property taxes as their reasons to ‘move on’.

Courtesy: The Donut + Dog

Courtesy: The Donut + Dog

Courtesy: The Donut + Dog

Courtesy: The Donut + Dog

Courtesy: The Donut + Dog

Courtesy: The Donut + Dog

The owners state they will embark on new ‘D&D’ adventures and will announce new locations soon.

The Facebook post stated that these new locations will be a mix of restaurant, workshop and culinary learning centers focused on our nations youth.