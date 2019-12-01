Owner of pickup truck involved in Thursday night’s double-fatal crash meets with Police

David Torres

David Torres (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a double-fatal crash that took place near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place Thursday night.

According to police, the owner of the GMC pickup truck, 26-year-old David Torres showed up at the Metro Nashville Police Department today with an attorney.

Authorities say Torres would not answer questions about the incident.

Torres’ GMC pickup truck crashed into a Nissan Sentra, fatally injuring both persons inside the car, 26-year-old Vybhav Gopisetty, and 23-year-old Judy Stanley Pinheiro

Both Gopisetty and Pinheiro are students at TSU. 

According to reports, Torres ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

