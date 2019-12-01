Owner of pickup truck involved in Thursday night’s double-fatal crash meets with Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a double-fatal crash that took place near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place Thursday night.

According to police, the owner of the GMC pickup truck, 26-year-old David Torres showed up at the Metro Nashville Police Department today with an attorney.

Officers took a DNA sample.

Authorities say Torres would not answer questions about the incident.

Torres’ GMC pickup truck crashed into a Nissan Sentra, fatally injuring both persons inside the car, 26-year-old Vybhav Gopisetty, and 23-year-old Judy Stanley Pinheiro

Both Gopisetty and Pinheiro are students at TSU.

According to reports, Torres ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

