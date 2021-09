BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on the scene of a trash truck that overturned in west Brentwood on Monday afternoon.

Police closed Johnson Chapel Road between Fischer Court and Arden Court as crews work to clean up trash covering the roadway. They expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Crews are on the scene and working to clean up now…. pic.twitter.com/gC9RtQxq1L — City of Brentwood (@CityofBrentwood) September 20, 2021

In the meantime, drivers are asked to use Murray Lane as a detour.