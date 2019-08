DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drivers are beings asked to avoid an area of Interstate 40 eastbound in Dickson County because of an overturned tractor trailer.

According to TDOT, this was reported at mile marker 167, which is between Highway 46 and Highway 48.

Injuries are being reported in the accident.

Officials said it happened just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday and is not estimated to be cleared for another 3 hours.

They said Eastbound traffic is impacted with the roadway closed.