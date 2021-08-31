Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-24 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 24 in Robertson County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 28.

Traffic Alert: All lanes of I-24 eastbound at MILE MARKER 28 in Robertson County closed due to overturned semi. THP estimates all lanes will reopen by 6AM. Alternate route is Exit 24, taking Hwy 41A to New Hope Rd. pic.twitter.com/wJ5jsrlmWh — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTN) August 31, 2021

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until after 8 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.