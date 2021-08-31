Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-24 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 24 in Robertson County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 28.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until after 8 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.