Overturned semi blocks ramp from I-65 North into downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An overturned semi-truck crashed on the ramp from Interstate 65 to Interstate 40 in downtown Nashville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes around 5:15 a.m. near mile marker 82.

The driver was not injured in the crash. The truck was hauling approximately 44,000 pounds of wood and furniture.

Diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway after the crash but a HAZMAT response was not required.

The truck was hauled from the roadway around 6:45 a.m. It is not known when the ramp will reopen to traffic.

No additional information was released.