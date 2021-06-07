Overturned dump truck shuts down Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major crash involving an overturned dump truck is shutting down lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Walmart in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police Department, the accident involved at least six other vehicles. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

The roadway is expected to be blocked for some time, and the public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. At this time, it is unknown when the road will be cleared.