FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Carothers Parkway was shut down on Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck hauling rocks and gravel overturned across the roadway, shutting down the road in both directions.

According to Franklin Police Department, traffic is being detoured through the Falcon Creek neighborhood and motorists are advised to slow down on the detour and expect delays.

It is anticipated the roadway will not be fully reopened for several hours.