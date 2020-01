OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Schools in Overton County will be closed for the rest of the week due to illness.

The district reported all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, but no specifics were released about the type of illness.

There is also no school Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, so students in Overton County return to class Tuesday.

