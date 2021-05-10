Overton County authorities continue search for missing Hilham woman

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Overton County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a missing Hilham woman.

Authorities said Kaitlynn Abree Ledbetter was last seen on May 2, 2021 leaving her home on Turkey Town Road. She was entering a wooded area heading toward Jackson County.

She was wearing pajama shorts with light blue polka dots and a royal blue sleeveless T-Shirt and no shoes at the time.

Authorities did conduct a blood hound search but yielded no results.

If you know anything in regard to her whereabouts, contact the Overton County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 823-5635 or (931) 403-0092.