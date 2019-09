NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Edgehill neighborhood.

Officers said the shooting happened around 11:30 Saturday night at 1320 11th Avenue South.

According to investigators, the juvenile walked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police said the people involved are not cooperating. A suspect description is not available.

