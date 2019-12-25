Overnight home invasion in Nashville leaves one hurt, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a home invasion that happened Wednesday morning and left one person hurt.

Metro police were called to the 5000 block of Lewisdale Court in southern Davidson County.

This was just after midnight Wednesday.

Officers met with the victims and say at this point the case appears to be a home invasion that is drug related.

Police say the residents were not cooperating with officers on the scene.

One person had to be taken to the hospital for a minor injury they received during the incident.

