Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Overnight home invasion in Nashville leaves one hurt, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a home invasion that happened Wednesday morning and left one person hurt.

Metro police were called to the 5000 block of Lewisdale Court in southern Davidson County.

This was just after midnight Wednesday.

Officers met with the victims and say at this point the case appears to be a home invasion that is drug related.

Police say the residents were not cooperating with officers on the scene.

One person had to be taken to the hospital for a minor injury they received during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar