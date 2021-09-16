Over 60 Humphreys County roads, bridges washed out in flood

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The terrible flood in Humphreys County on the morning of August 21 did not just affect the town of Waverly.

Countywide, over 60 roads and bridges were washed out.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says there are many roads where homes were knocked off of their foundations that their troopers cannot even reach to patrol.

One of the two bridges for Hurricane Creek on Highway 230 in Humphreys County

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says it’s not just an inconvenience, it is a problem for emergency response.

“It’s the whole county, not just in the city. It’s been our whole county the whole time. And getting some of the help out into the county has been hard. It’s been a little bit of a struggle, but there are people out here that are having to reroute and change their lives just as much as the ones in the city. Just to get where we’re standing, you probably have to take a 10-mile detour,” Sheriff Davis said as he stood on Highway 230 where two bridges were washed out over Hurricane Creek.

And for emergency services, the problem is even more serious.

“Imagine if somebody needed an ambulance,” Davis pointed out. “Imagine a fire department or a house fire and volunteers having to reroute and change things. And some of these changes, if we were to have another rain and another situation and it changes, it affects the whole EMS system and emergency response just having to map that out.”

It may take months for the roads and bridges to all be restored. Meanwhile, the county has made plans to work around the detours.