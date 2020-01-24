Police: Over 50 unattended deaths in Clarksville likely drug-related in 2019

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say 55 of 242 unattended deaths they investigated in 2019 were likely drug-related.

According to Clarksville Police, those 55 deaths are related to primarily fentanyl overdoses. Authorities say that the number would be much higher if it was not for first responders using Narcan on victims.

In addition, opioid charges have significantly increased, almost doubling to 109, up from 59 in 2018, and 25 in 2017, police said.

Meanwhile, marijuana charges are still the most prevalent in Clarksville with 985, down from 1,080 in 2018 and 1,286 in 2017, according to police.

Police say crack and cocaine charges were very similar to previous years, with 67 crack charges in 2019, up from 60 in 2018 and 64 in 2017. The department saw 65 cocaine charges in 2019, up from 55 in 2018 and 55 in 2017.