NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service says over 4,500 in the Nashville area are without power currently.

NES does not have an exact cause of the power outages, but believe storms are responsible.

The following areas are impacted by outages:

-Sylvan Park

-East Nashville

-Crieve Hall

-East Antioch

Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power in all areas.