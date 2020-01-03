Over 200 juveniles arrested in the year of 2019 on over 600 charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have released the number of juvenile arrests and charges in the year of 2019.

The Juvenile Crime Task Force recovered 258 stolen or carjacked vehicles along with 186 firearms, police said.

According to Metro, 224 juveniles were arrested on 335 felonies and 274 misdemeanors.

The following is a breakdown of the ages of those arrested:

Age 12: 2

Age 13: 9

Age 14: 30

Age 15: 44

Age 16: 76

Age 17: 63

Meanwhile, Metro also charged 216 adults on 252 felonies and 463 misdemeanors in the year of 2019.