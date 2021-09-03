Over 10,000 Murfreesboro residents without power after vehicle damages TVA tower

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 10,000 Middle Tennessee Electric customers in Murfreesboro are without power after a vehicle reportedly hit a TVA transmission tower.
A spokesperson for Middle Tennessee Electric says the car hit the TVA transmission tower, knocking out power to the Blackman substations.
The Gateway substation was also knocked out for a while, impacting the area of Medical Center Parkway. This substation is back up and running and Medical Center Parkway has power restored, according to Middle Tennessee Electric officials.
Crews are currently working with TVA at the Blackman substation to get power restored as soon as possible.