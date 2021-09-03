Over 10,000 Murfreesboro residents without power after vehicle damages TVA tower

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 10,000 Middle Tennessee Electric customers in Murfreesboro are without power after a vehicle reportedly hit a TVA transmission tower.

A spokesperson for Middle Tennessee Electric says the car hit the TVA transmission tower, knocking out power to the Blackman substations.

The Gateway substation was also knocked out for a while, impacting the area of Medical Center Parkway. This substation is back up and running and Medical Center Parkway has power restored, according to Middle Tennessee Electric officials.

(Source: Middle Tennessee Electric)

Crews are currently working with TVA at the Blackman substation to get power restored as soon as possible.