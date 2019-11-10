Outside fire causes structure damage in Trousdale County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Trousdale Fire Department responded to an outside fire that grew out of control around noon on Sunday.

According to authorities, the fire spread to a structure that was previously set on fire a few months prior.

Several units and personnel responded to the call and kept the fire contained to the structure in efforts from spreading to nearby fields.

According to reports, units worked on the scene for about two hours.

The Trousdale County urges residents to not do any outdoor burning today, as a small fire can become a major problem in a matter of seconds.