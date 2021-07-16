Outreach event seeks to help victims of March flooding in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local nonprofits, faith-based and community organizations are partnering together for an outreach event to help victims of the March floods in Davidson County.

The organizations, all part of the Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), will hold an event on Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi on Nolensville Pike.

Experts at the event will focus on health effects and symptoms of mold exposure, long-term recovery expectations, emotional and spiritual care, legal tips, and the Metro Water Services Home Buyout Program.

“We want our neighbors to know that we are still here to help and support them, disaster recovery is a marathon – not a sprint,” says Diane Janbakhsh, Nashville VOAD Flood Response Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) Chair and Executive Director of Hispanic Family Foundation. “We know that not everyone affected by these storms has contacted the VOAD long-term recovery case management team, and we want them to know that even though the window to receive FEMA assistance is closed – local assistance is still available to help them recover.”

Flood survivors who have not yet spoken to the LTRG case management team – led by the Disaster Recovery Connection – can book an appointment for one-on-one assistance in advance of the event here.

In addition to the presentations and case management meetings, survivors will have access to food boxes, stress kits, hygiene kits, gift cards (while supplies last), and children’s activities.

Several Nashville VOAD members and local government offices are participating in the event on July 22 at Plaza Mariachi including Catholic Charities of Tennessee, Community Resource Center, Disaster Recovery Connection, Hands On Nashville, Hispanic Family Foundation, Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, Lutheran Disaster Response, Metro Nashville Public Health Department, Metro Water Service, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

To find additional information regarding survivor resources, volunteer opportunities, a list of basic essentials needed or to make a gift to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Metro Nashville Disaster Response Fund to support the organizations assisting survivors, click here.