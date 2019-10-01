Out-of-control catering truck nearly hits plane

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN/CNN) — A vehicular hiccup was caught on camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

An out-of-control catering truck nearly struck an airplane Monday.

American Airlines said the problem was the truck’s accelerator got stuck.

The incident ended when a quick-thinking employee rammed the truck with another vehicle.

“We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle,” the airline said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and one flight was delayed for about 10 minutes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar