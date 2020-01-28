1  of  3
Closings
Coffee County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro Perry County Schools

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin

News
Posted: / Updated:
wienermobile traffic stop

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was pulled over for not following the Move Over Law.(Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department via WDJT)

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WDJT) — Following the rules of the road is important — even if you’re the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile for not following the Move Over Law. The driver of the Weinermobile was given a verbal warning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind motorists that when a vehicle is on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, the motorist is required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible.

If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar