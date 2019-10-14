Orionid meteor shower happening now, peaks next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you look up into the night sky and see a meteor or two, there are a few different meteor showers that are still lighting up the sky.

The Draconids peak has passed, but there are still a few meteors visible in the northern sky at night. Meteors originating from along the ecliptic are part of the South Taurid meteor shower which is still happening. Another ongoing meteor shower that is producing activity is the Orionid meteor shower.

The Orionid meteors come from the debris left behind by Comet Halley, which last passed by in 1986. The debris tends to strike the Earth’s atmosphere during this time as the Earth intersects the comet’s orbit. The Orionids are visible every year and are active October 2 until November 7.

The peak of this will be the night of October 21 into the early morning hours of October 22. The best time to view these meteors will be around 2 am.

Between 10 and 15 meteors will be visible each hour. The meteors will radiate outward from the constellation Orion.

The moon will be waning at the time of the peak and should not have too much of an impact on your ability to see these meteors. While this year’s shower may not be as active as previous years, there are often surprises when it comes to the Orionids.

The Orionid meteor shower is known for producing persistent trains, which are ionized gas trails that last for a few seconds after the meteor is gone.

On occasion, you may see an exceptionally bright meteor as well. But look carefully because the Orionids are known for being fast movers!