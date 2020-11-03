Organizers prepare for Third Annual Turkeys for Troops in Clarksville

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Third Annual Turkeys for Troops in Clarksville is coming up.

According to event coordinators from FM Bank, it will provide free turkeys to active duty soldiers, veterans, family members and anyone else who has a valid military ID.

The event will be on Saturday, November 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at James Corlew Chevrolet at 722 College Street in Clarksville.

The first 2,000 active duty military, veterans and military spouses there will receive a free turkey.

