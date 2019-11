NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Best of Both Worlds Social Club members say this is their 10th anniversary in feeding North Nashville.

They are giving away non perishables and coats on the 24th.

Organizers say their goal is to make sure the city knows that they are here to help in times of need.

Last year, they fed over 400 people and took plates to the women and children’s shelter.