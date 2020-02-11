Order a cuddle-gram for your Valentine from the Williamson County shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you want to wow your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, why not send them a visit with an adoptable puppy?

The Williamson County Animal Center is offering cuddle grams that you can gift to your special someone.

The shelter is offering visits with puppies for 15 minutes that you can have delivered to someone in Franklin or Brentwood.

The visit comes with a card, candy and a rose.

A $100 donation includes 15 minutes of cuddles. A $125 donation gets you a visit and sponsors the adoption of a shelter pet.

To order, call the shelter 615-790-5590 or click here for more.