Opry Mills to require adult supervision for underage shoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new policy at Opry Mills will require all shoppers under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult on Friday and Saturday nights.

In a statement on its website, Opry Mills said the Youth Supervision Policy will take effect on Sept. 10 and will require that all juvenile visitors be accompanied at all times by an adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We are committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all our guests,” the mall wrote.

The rules for guests according to the Youth Supervision Policy are as follows:

Guests under age 18 are required to be accompanied by and remain with a parent or adult, age 21 or older, at all times after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Unsupervised guests under age 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays or immediately be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older.

Acceptable proof of age may be required for the youth or adult. Individuals who lack acceptable identification, or do not abide by the shopping center’s Youth Supervision Policy will be asked to leave the property.

Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must include a photograph and date of birth. Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property.

One adult may accompany up to four youths. All accompanied youth must remain with the adult at all times.

Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany.

The policy adds that store employees under the age of 18 are still allowed to work within their store during the policy hours, but they must still adhere to the policy once their work shift ends.