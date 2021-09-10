Opry Mills Mall implements Youth Supervision Policy as ‘proactive’ approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new Youth Supervision Policy takes effect at Opry Mills Mall beginning Friday, September 10.

This means all guests under 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“I guess the message is the mall is not just a place to drop your kids off for babysitting or whatnot,” Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse said. “There have been issues in the past and this is in an effort to turn it around.”

Syracuse said the mall’s parent company, Simon Properties, reached out to both him and the mayor’s office before enacting the new policy. All agreed this is just what the tourist hotspot needs.

“This [is] to be a little more proactive I would say and to have families feel safe at night when they go and there are not going to be issues,” Syracuse said, adding he wants everyone to have an enjoyable experience.

The rules for guests according to the Youth Supervision Policy are as follows:

· Guests under age 18 are required to be accompanied by and remain with a parent or adult, age 21 or older, at all times after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

· Unsupervised guests under age 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays or immediately be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older.

· Acceptable proof of age may be required for the youth or adult. Individuals who lack acceptable identification, or do not abide by the shopping center’s Youth Supervision Policy will be asked to leave the property.

· Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must include a photograph and date of birth. Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property.

· One adult may accompany up to four youths. All accompanied youth must remain with the adult at all times.

· Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany.

EMPLOYEES

· Store employees under age 18 may continue to work within their store during Youth Supervision Policy hours. Mall employees under 18 must adhere to the Youth Supervision Policy if their work shift ends during policy hours.