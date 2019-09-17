Opioid crisis creates new source of organ donors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kathleen Reid was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure in 2012.

“I started getting short of breath,” Reid said.

“My heart was failing,” she said. “It just kept getting worse.”

Doctors told the 75-year-old she didn’t have long to live, but that all changed in 2018 when she got a donor.

It was a person who died from an opioid overdose and had Hepatitis C.

“When you’re told you’re going to die, you’ll do anything you can if you want to live,” she said.

Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say the tragedy of the opioid crisis has created a new source for getting vital organs.

Since 2016, the hospital has done at least 92 “Hep C” heart transplants, a number that gets bigger each year, according to Dr. Seth Karp, director of the transplant center at VUMC.

“They’re saving people’s lives when other people are dying,” Reid said.

Reid, like other patients who get the transplant, was tested and treated for Hepatitis C.

She was on medication for three months.

“I feel great,” she said. “I feel blessed.”

Reid calls it the only silver lining of the opioid epidemic.

“That’s the good thing out of it that they have more hearts to be able to save people’s lives,” she said.

Reid wrote a letter to her donor’s family expressing her thanks but also her sorrow.

“I wanted them to feel good about what they did because no matter what, it’s hard for an individual to do that,” she said.

Although she never got a response, she’s showing her gratitude by making each day count.

“Was told I wouldn’t live so I feel every day is a blessing,” Reid said.