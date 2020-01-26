Opinion- Logan Ryan looking for a job, why the Titans should bring him back

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- When it comes to dealing with professional athletes, everyone is different. Some players are quiet, others provide the same answers no matter what the question is, and then there are those who just tell it like it is.

That’s the category Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan fits under because you could always count on him for giving an honest answer, no matter a win or loss.

Earlier this week the NFL veteran cleaned out his locker, not knowing if he’ll return to Nashville. Ryan is one of Titans’ 18 free agents, and one that has made a major impact on the team since coming here in 2017.

“I kid you not, all I wanted to do was pour my heart and soul into this franchise. If were to leave I wanted to make it a better place than when I came in and I felt like I did that,” said Logan Ryan.

Ryan did that and more and that’s why the Titans should bring him back.

Lets begin with what he did on the field. Ryan contributed in many ways; interceptions, sacks, breaking up passes and generally strong in coverage as well.

In three years with the Titans, Logan collected 251 tackles, 10 TFLs, 13 QB hits, 4 interceptions (all in 2019), 37 passes defensed, 8.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

“I’m happy to play over 1,200 snaps this year to have the year I had, the year we had as a team. I was happy to be here and that’s all I could’ve asked for,” added Ryan.

Numbers are nice, but the way Logan invested himself with this team and the city, stands out as well.

The Titan’s secondary was arguably one of the tightest units on the team. From Super Bowl champions, to Pro-Bowlers there were a variety of personalities, but they all fit like a puzzle to create ‘My man catch no ball,’ MMCNB for short. Logan Ryan was a leader in this group and had no problem with holding teammates accountable, demanding the best out of them.

“I told them (Titans management) that I was happy they believed in me and allowed me to expand my role leaving New England and allowed me to grow as a player and a leader,” said Ryan.

That leadership expanded outside of the locker room as well. Ryan and his wife Ashley started up The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (ryananimalfoundation.org). RARF works with animal welfare organizations to promote adoption and provide grants and educational opportunities. This program has been successful, helping with the adoption of animals from all over Middle Tennessee.

From production on the field, to leadership in the locker room and involvement in the city, those are enough reasons to keep Logan Ryan in Two-Tone-Blue.

Logan Ryan said, “I gave them everything I possibly could. I played every snap with my heart and soul and right now I’m looking for a job. Hopefully they can extend it and work something out.”