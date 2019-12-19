Operation Silent Night pet adoption during the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two county effort to get homeless pets out of the homeless shelters is underway just in time for the holidays.

Operation Silent Night is taking place at the Davidson County Metro Animal Care and Control and in Franklin at the Williamson County Animal Center.

The goal of Operation Silent Night is to ensure that every animal has a home for the holidays. The adoption fees fat both shelters have been reduced to $25 for adult cats, kittens, and adult dogs. They are also taking applications.