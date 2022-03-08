WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, state traffic records show 17 fatalities, more than 900 crashes, and 406 property damage crashes along the I-65 corridor last year.

To reduce those numbers, law agencies up and down the I-65 corridor, from Alabama to the Kentucky line, were out in force Sunday as part of Operation Impact 65.

According to the Tennessee Department of homeland security, 45 officers took part in this operation and stopped hundreds of cars. Those officers wrote 284 speeding tickets. Officials said 35 motorists were going faster than 90 miles per hour, and three of them were reportedly topping triple digits.

According to state officials, the other stops and number of citations include:

26 Distracted Driving/Hands-Free

7 Driving on Revoked/ Suspended

12 No Seatbelts

2 Light Law

2 No Insurance

4 Child Restraint

18 Reckless Driving

10 Move Over Law

1 Following too close

80 Other

95 Verbal warnings

2 Warrants

3 Misdemeanor drug offenses

1 Felony drug arrest

Law enforcement seized 14 grams of marijuana, three grams of cocaine, scales, baggies, and a stolen Glock 9 mm.

Metro Police also took part in Sunday’s safety efforts. The reported the following statistics:

Vehicle Stops: 170

Warnings: 30

Violations: 168

Speeding: 113

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office dedicated roughly eight officers to the 12-hour enforcement campaign Sunday.

Officers reportedly stopped 35 cars, issued 12 verbal warnings, and wrote 12 speeding tickets. Officials said ten of those tickets were for cars going more than 90 miles per hour.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said sometimes a warning can be very effective.

“Sometimes a quick hey slow down, think about what you are doing, is just as effective as a written citation than having someone go to court.”

But some violations are harder to overlook. That’s the case on I-65 near I-840 when deputies spotted a car traveling with its temporary tags dragging behind the vehicle. Once deputies began talking to the occupants in the car, officers smelled the pungent aroma of marijuana.

The driver admitted there was four to five grams of marijuana in the center console in a mason jar. The driver was also driving on a revoked license.

Deputies said the passenger in the car was arrested because he had outstanding warrants out of Marshal County.

Elrod said it’s all a part of making the highways safer.

“It’s an effort along with speeding and other things to get people to drive safe, slow down and save lives.”