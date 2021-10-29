‘Operation Blackout’ lands another Nashville sex offender in jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials made another arrest Thursday in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s “Operation blackout.”

Investigators have been checking in on registered sex offenders around the state and have arrested nearly two dozen people. Thursday convicted sex offender, Aureus Jones, 34, was taken into custody as well.

An arrest affidavit states Jones did not register within 48-hours of being released from jail on July 8, 2021. According to state law, that’s considered a violation of the Tennessee Sexual Offender/Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004, which is a felony.

Aureus Jones (CREDIT: Tennessee Sex Offender Registry)

On January 5, 2011, Jones was convicted of sexual battery and rape without consent. This was reportedly his third registration violation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently launched a new sex offender registry site in order to “modernize the look, feel, and operation of the public safety resource.” Funding for the project secured by the TBI stems from grants totaling more than $180,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice and contracted a private vendor, Steeple Technologies, to program a majority of the new registry.

The public can also use the website’s map to track where a registered sex offender lives. This feature can be used when planning Trick-or-Treating routes.

Homes that belong to sex offenders in Tennessee can be viewed here.