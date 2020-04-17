“Operation Beef Stew”: Local foundation feeding hungry families

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Soldier’s Child, an organization in Smyrna, has made it their mission to take care of the children of fallen soldiers. That task comes in many different ways, but right now, it’s all about helping those families, who also might be suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization’s founder, Daryl Mackin, loves to cook. So he figured he’d put his two passions of cooking and helping together, and make a pot of beef stew for each of the families that A Soldier’s Child would normally serve.

But he didn’t do it without help! Daryl teamed up with Mitch Murphree, who owns Five Senses Restaurant & Catering, and Steakhouse Five in Murfreesboro. Mitch invited Daryl to use Steakhouse Five’s kitchen, since the restaurant is currently closed due to the pandemic.

Now, with the proper tools, in the first two weeks alone, Daryl was able to make and deliver more than 50 gallons of beef stew to families all over Tennessee! He says that he feels blessed just to be able to help out.

“That’s all this really is– it’s an opportunity to be relevant with covid-19 happening, and bless our kids, and our mamas at the same time,” Daryl told News 2.

Now, Mitch Murphree and his team have fully joined up with Daryl’s cause. They’ve planned to make at least 50 more gallons of stew per week, which Daryl will pay for. For that reason, on top of making the process quicker, and easier, it’s actually allowed for some of the kitchen staff to come back to work!

The team intends to continue the effort for however long the pandemic lasts.