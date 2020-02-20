Oops! New roof, wrong house: Spring Hill family calls mix-up unbelievable

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Imagine waking up to find workers tearing the roof off of your home, that’s what a family says happened in Spring Hill.



It seemed almost like a dream for Belinda Hungate, who says she woke up to a noise outside and soon discovered men tearing off her roof.

“It was really shocking and surprising that somebody was out there just tearing apart our house. I’m yelling stop, stop and nobody was listening to me,” Belinda explained.

She says a language barrier complicated things and the men kept working, so she called her husband.

“My wife called me at work in a panic saying there were guys on the roof and they were tearing things off,” Philip Hungate told News 2.

5 percent of their roof gone when he arrived, he said.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t imagine that you would go to a job site and just start working without even communicating with the owner, they didn’t even knock on the door.”

Instead, he says the crew went right to work.

“We were a little surprised they started on the site before material or a dumpster was even here.”

Hungate says he called the police and after talking with the crew supervisor learned the roofers were supposed to be in Murfreesboro.

He says the contractor agreed to replace the family’s roof, but it’s not what they would have ordered.

“We didn’t want a roof, we didn’t need one at this point and we certainly didn’t get the opportunity to choose anything,” Hungate explained.

The family said they called a general contractor to check the work so far, who said it is passable. However, the roof is still not yet complete.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in them, I don’t know them. The snow has stopped the work they have placed some temporary shingles on some more vulnerable areas and we are just waiting for that to end so they can finish up and hopefully clean up our yard.”

The contractor told News 2, the job is around $10,000.