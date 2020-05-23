One-year-old becomes an internet sensation for his fun in the kitchen

(CNN) — A one-year-old in Virginia is cooking up a worldwide fan base, thanks to his skills in the kitchen.

Meet Chef Kobe.

His joy for cooking has earned him more than a million followers on social media.

His fan list includes celebrities like famous chef and TV show host Rachel Ray.

Fame isn’t going to his adorable head and neither is all that camera time.

His parents said Kobe really enjoys the attention.

“I think he’s started to get the gist of what the camera is. He’s definitely performing. He loves watching himself,” said Kobe’s dad Kyle Wian.

Kobe’s parents said they got the idea after they started recording videos of Kobe trying new foods to share with family and friends.

